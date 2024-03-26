Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

