Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.31 on Tuesday, hitting $688.42. 807,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $655.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

