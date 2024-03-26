Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.84. 320,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $511.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.88 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

