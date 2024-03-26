Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $521.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,036. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.43. The stock has a market cap of $403.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

