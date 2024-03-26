Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.74. The company had a trading volume of 696,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,592. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.