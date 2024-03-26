Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,269 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after buying an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,662,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.