Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 551,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.59.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

