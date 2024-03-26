Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 3.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,719,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,098 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,585,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 615,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,431,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

