UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Up 16.5%

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Free Report) were up 16.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 9,418,620 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 373% from the average daily volume of 1,990,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The company has a market capitalization of C$275.50 million and a P/E ratio of -35.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,983 hectares comprising 24 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.
