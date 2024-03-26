Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.14.

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

