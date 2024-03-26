Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 211.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.