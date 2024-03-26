Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $946,000 Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the quarter. Digi International accounts for about 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Digi International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Digi International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGII stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Profile

(Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.