Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,485,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,355,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

