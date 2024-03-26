Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $639.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $644.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.65.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.13.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

