Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.92.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

