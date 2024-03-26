Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $507.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

