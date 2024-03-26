Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,815 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 342.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 137,861 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

IUSG stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

