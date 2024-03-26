UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $25.21 million and $4.71 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can currently be bought for approximately $25.21 or 0.00035842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 27.13802156 USD and is up 24.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $4,554,707.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

