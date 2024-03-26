UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.69

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 580765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

