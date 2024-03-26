UniFirst (UNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.520-7.160 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $593.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $168.77 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average of $170.15.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

