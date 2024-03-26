United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

