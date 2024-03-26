United Homes Group (UHG) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is one of 22 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Homes Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $421.47 million $125.06 million -33.20 United Homes Group Competitors $6.45 billion $802.30 million 7.92

United Homes Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group’s rivals have a beta of 2.72, meaning that their average stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Homes Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group Competitors 344 1690 1561 44 2.36

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential downside of 13.55%. Given United Homes Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Homes Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69% United Homes Group Competitors 11.58% 15.87% 12.10%

Summary

United Homes Group rivals beat United Homes Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

