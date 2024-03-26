United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 3.4%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $151.00 and last traded at $151.19. Approximately 2,466,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,100,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

