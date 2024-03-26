USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.90

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $99.85 million and $282,283.86 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,079.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.82 or 0.00686109 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00126824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017358 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.89853258 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $293,846.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

