UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.