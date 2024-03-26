VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 1,565,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 990,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,426,000 after buying an additional 1,151,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 850,673 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

