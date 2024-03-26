Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $171.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VLO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

