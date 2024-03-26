Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $324.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.