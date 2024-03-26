Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,029.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $180.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

