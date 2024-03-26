Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $105.51 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

