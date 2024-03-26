Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Raised by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 152,161 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

