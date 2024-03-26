Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ESGV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $92.61. 195,062 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

