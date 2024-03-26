Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 12,501,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,249,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

