Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $114,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

