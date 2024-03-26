Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $265.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.