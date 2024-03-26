Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VYM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. 1,020,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,854. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

