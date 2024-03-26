Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.94. 5,959,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. The stock has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.68 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

