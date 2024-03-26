Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 64,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 26,069 shares.The stock last traded at $112.06 and had previously closed at $111.93.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $920.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

