Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 127,178 shares.The stock last traded at $98.92 and had previously closed at $98.62.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

