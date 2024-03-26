Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 19.99% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,921,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 673,425.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VFMV traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $110.23. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

