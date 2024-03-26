Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,487 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

