Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.33. 366,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

