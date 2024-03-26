Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Ventas has a payout ratio of -272.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 99.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

