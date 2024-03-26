Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Maha Katabi Sells 81,009 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maha Katabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00.

VERA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 978,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VERA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

