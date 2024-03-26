Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.90. 1,367,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,908,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

