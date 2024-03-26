Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

NYSE VLTO opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. Veralto has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Veralto by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

