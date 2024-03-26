VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Director Purchases $10,057.20 in Stock

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,057.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VerifyMe Trading Up 0.7 %

VRME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 43,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. VerifyMe, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VerifyMe by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VerifyMe by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Friday.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

