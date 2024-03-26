Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.15.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $231.53. 278,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,967. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.04 and a 1 year high of $251.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

