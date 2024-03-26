Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Up 4.9%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.48. 44,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 515,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VRNA. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a current ratio of 33.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,467,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 164,268 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Verona Pharma by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,645,000 after acquiring an additional 822,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,585,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 142,819 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after acquiring an additional 527,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

