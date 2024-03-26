Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.59. Viant Technology shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 26,576 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $644.01 million, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

